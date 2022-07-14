The PNC Financial Services Group (PNC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.25 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.51. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 26.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect The PNC Financial Services Group to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $154.31 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $162.09 and a 200-day moving average of $183.96. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $149.51 and a 1 year high of $228.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $63.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.76%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PNC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Argus lowered their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $196.00 to $168.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.87.

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total transaction of $214,393.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,984,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Niblock bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $167.07 per share, for a total transaction of $334,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,945.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PNC. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 18.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 853,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,353,000 after purchasing an additional 129,984 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth approximately $18,445,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth approximately $16,327,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,124,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,778,000 after purchasing an additional 51,860 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 39.7% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 105,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,419,000 after purchasing an additional 29,939 shares during the period. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.