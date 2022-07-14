Philip (Phil) Jordan Purchases 27,272 Shares of Digital 9 Infrastructure PLC (LON:DGI9) Stock

Digital 9 Infrastructure PLC (LON:DGI9 – Get Rating) insider Philip (Phil) Jordan bought 27,272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 110 ($1.31) per share, with a total value of £29,999.20 ($35,679.35).

Shares of DGI9 stock opened at GBX 110.60 ($1.32) on Thursday. Digital 9 Infrastructure PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 103.80 ($1.23) and a 12-month high of GBX 119 ($1.42). The firm has a market capitalization of £896.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,106.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 113.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 111.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Digital 9 Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.00%.

Digital 9 Infrastructure PLC specializes in investment in digital infrastructure assets.

