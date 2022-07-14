Insider Buying: Alphawave IP Group plc (LON:AWE) Insider Buys £67,174.40 in Stock

Alphawave IP Group plc (LON:AWE – Get Rating) insider Sehat Sutardja acquired 52,480 shares of Alphawave IP Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 128 ($1.52) per share, for a total transaction of £67,174.40 ($79,893.43).

Sehat Sutardja also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 11th, Sehat Sutardja acquired 10,000 shares of Alphawave IP Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.51) per share, for a total transaction of £12,700 ($15,104.66).

On Tuesday, July 5th, Sehat Sutardja acquired 32,304 shares of Alphawave IP Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 129 ($1.53) per share, for a total transaction of £41,672.16 ($49,562.51).

On Wednesday, June 29th, Sehat Sutardja purchased 19,690 shares of Alphawave IP Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 139 ($1.65) per share, for a total transaction of £27,369.10 ($32,551.26).

On Friday, June 17th, Sehat Sutardja purchased 387,668 shares of Alphawave IP Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 140 ($1.67) per share, for a total transaction of £542,735.20 ($645,498.57).

On Wednesday, June 15th, Sehat Sutardja purchased 33,795 shares of Alphawave IP Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 152 ($1.81) per share, for a total transaction of £51,368.40 ($61,094.67).

On Monday, June 13th, Sehat Sutardja purchased 200,000 shares of Alphawave IP Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 153 ($1.82) per share, for a total transaction of £306,000 ($363,939.11).

On Friday, June 10th, Sehat Sutardja purchased 15,673 shares of Alphawave IP Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 159 ($1.89) per share, for a total transaction of £24,920.07 ($29,638.52).

On Wednesday, May 25th, Sehat Sutardja purchased 426,859 shares of Alphawave IP Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 158 ($1.88) per share, for a total transaction of £674,437.22 ($802,137.51).

On Monday, May 23rd, Sehat Sutardja purchased 448,319 shares of Alphawave IP Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 160 ($1.90) per share, for a total transaction of £717,310.40 ($853,128.45).

On Tuesday, May 17th, Sehat Sutardja purchased 500,000 shares of Alphawave IP Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 143 ($1.70) per share, for a total transaction of £715,000 ($850,380.59).

Shares of Alphawave IP Group stock opened at GBX 120.60 ($1.43) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.91, a current ratio of 15.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Alphawave IP Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 113.60 ($1.35) and a twelve month high of GBX 473.60 ($5.63). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 150.09 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 163.77. The firm has a market cap of £822.27 million and a PE ratio of 12,060.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($5.95) price objective on shares of Alphawave IP Group in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Alphawave IP Group from GBX 311 ($3.70) to GBX 260 ($3.09) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Alphawave IP Group plc designs, develops, and sells connectivity solutions. The company offers connectivity, integrated products, and chiplet IP products. It serves the data center, artificial intelligence, 5G wireless infrastructure, data networking, autonomous vehicles, and solid-state storage end markets in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the United Kingdom.

