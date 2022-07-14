Bank of New York Mellon (BK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 15th. Analysts expect Bank of New York Mellon to post earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.86. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Bank of New York Mellon to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $41.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.14. Bank of New York Mellon has a one year low of $40.26 and a one year high of $64.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 33.66%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BK. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 160.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,096,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 54.3% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 232,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,519,000 after acquiring an additional 81,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 165.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

