Kiran Morzaria Purchases 100,558 Shares of Cadence Minerals Plc (LON:KDNC) Stock

Cadence Minerals Plc (LON:KDNC – Get Rating) insider Kiran Morzaria purchased 100,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.12) per share, for a total transaction of £10,055.80 ($11,959.80).

Shares of LON:KDNC opened at GBX 11.50 ($0.14) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 12.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 17.97. Cadence Minerals Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 9.68 ($0.12) and a 52 week high of GBX 33 ($0.39). The firm has a market capitalization of £19.86 million and a P/E ratio of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 20.34, a quick ratio of 20.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Get Cadence Minerals alerts:

About Cadence Minerals (Get Rating)

Cadence Minerals Plc identifies, invests in, and develops lithium and rare earth assets. The company is also exploring for iron ore and other mining related opportunities. In addition, it holds interests in the Sonora Lithium project located in Northern Mexico; and Yangibana project situated in Gascoyne, Western Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.