Insider Buying: Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Insider Acquires £8,285.94 in Stock

Diageo plc (LON:DGE – Get Rating) insider Javier Ferrán bought 234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,541 ($42.11) per share, with a total value of £8,285.94 ($9,854.83).
Javier Ferrán also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 10th, Javier Ferrán acquired 235 shares of Diageo stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,521 ($41.88) per share, with a total value of £8,274.35 ($9,841.04).
- On Tuesday, May 10th, Javier Ferrán bought 221 shares of Diageo stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,741 ($44.49) per share, with a total value of £8,267.61 ($9,833.03).
Shares of DGE opened at GBX 3,621.50 ($43.07) on Thursday. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of GBX 3,282.50 ($39.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,110 ($48.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.58, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of £82.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,785.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,624.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,731.95.
About Diageo (Get Rating)
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.
