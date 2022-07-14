Sandeep Chadha Acquires 500,000 Shares of Supreme Plc (LON:SUP) Stock

Supreme Plc (LON:SUP – Get Rating) insider Sandeep Chadha acquired 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 83 ($0.99) per share, with a total value of £415,000 ($493,577.55).

Shares of SUP opened at GBX 87 ($1.03) on Thursday. Supreme Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 71 ($0.84) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 245 ($2.91). The company has a market capitalization of £101.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 870.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 119.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 168.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.87, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.66.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.80 ($0.05) per share. This is an increase from Supreme’s previous dividend of $2.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.02%. Supreme’s dividend payout ratio is 4,000.00%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Supreme from GBX 230 ($2.74) to GBX 170 ($2.02) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.

Supreme PLC supplies and distributes a range of consumer goods in the United Kingdom. The company operates through five divisions: Batteries, Lighting, Vaping, Sports & Nutrition, and Consumer Household Goods. It manufactures vaping products under the 88Vape brand. The company supplies its products to discount retailers, wholesalers, independent retailers, and supermarkets.

