Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $45.00. The company traded as low as $27.38 and last traded at $27.89, with a volume of 3086 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.68.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $65.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.08.

In other news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,797,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Avrohom J. Kess bought 2,400 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.95 per share, with a total value of $71,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,859.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,407 shares of company stock worth $391,774 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. P.A.W. Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $953,000. Kopion Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 255,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,497,000 after purchasing an additional 65,076 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 345,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,803 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 31,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,031,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,056,000 after purchasing an additional 168,708 shares during the period. 93.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 4.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.11 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.91.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $96.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.00 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 31.58% and a negative return on equity of 19.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Varonis Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

