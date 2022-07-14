Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Trading Down 6.3% on Analyst Downgrade

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) dropped 6.3% on Tuesday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $120.00 to $95.00. The stock traded as low as $68.35 and last traded at $68.44. Approximately 16,609 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 650,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.01.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rapid7 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Rapid7 from $135.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on Rapid7 from $110.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.40.

In other news, CFO Timothy M. Adams bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.50 per share, with a total value of $327,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,978,370. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Rapid7 during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Rapid7 by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. 98.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.30 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.19.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $157.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

