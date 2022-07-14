Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Insider Selling

Shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $21.47 and last traded at $21.48, with a volume of 1523 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.29.
Specifically, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 136,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $3,401,274.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,684,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,833,663.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 804,778 shares of company stock worth $20,218,825. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $759.10 million, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.44.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THRY. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Thryv by 488.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 373,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,354,000 after buying an additional 309,865 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thryv in the 4th quarter worth about $11,901,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Thryv by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,408,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,074,000 after purchasing an additional 182,517 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Thryv by 682.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 147,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,060,000 after purchasing an additional 128,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Thryv by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 380,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,669,000 after purchasing an additional 127,888 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.
About Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY)
Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The company provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform; Hub by Thryv, a solution for franchisors to offer real time oversight and day-to-day management of multiple locations; Thryv Leads, an integrated local marketing and lead generation solution, as well as related services; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.
