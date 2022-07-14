Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Insider Selling

Shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $21.47 and last traded at $21.48, with a volume of 1523 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.29.

Specifically, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 136,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $3,401,274.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,684,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,833,663.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 804,778 shares of company stock worth $20,218,825. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $759.10 million, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.44.

Thryv ( NASDAQ:THRY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.26. Thryv had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 36.69%. The firm had revenue of $308.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THRY. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Thryv by 488.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 373,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,354,000 after buying an additional 309,865 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thryv in the 4th quarter worth about $11,901,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Thryv by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,408,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,074,000 after purchasing an additional 182,517 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Thryv by 682.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 147,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,060,000 after purchasing an additional 128,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Thryv by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 380,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,669,000 after purchasing an additional 127,888 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

About Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY)

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The company provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform; Hub by Thryv, a solution for franchisors to offer real time oversight and day-to-day management of multiple locations; Thryv Leads, an integrated local marketing and lead generation solution, as well as related services; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

