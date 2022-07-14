Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Hits New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock to €2.90. The company traded as low as $10.11 and last traded at $10.21, with a volume of 378635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.41.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ISNPY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Friday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from €3.10 ($3.10) to €2.90 ($2.90) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €2.15 ($2.15) price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.61.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.11.

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through six segments Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

