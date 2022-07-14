Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Stock Price Down 5.6% Following Insider Selling

Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) fell 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $145.25 and last traded at $146.71. 94,561 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,945,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $155.40.

Specifically, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $235,182.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,867,875.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $99,002.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,311.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,678 shares of company stock worth $524,444 over the last quarter. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on SNOW. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $280.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $232.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.30.

The firm has a market capitalization of $47.06 billion, a PE ratio of -70.90 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.48.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $422.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.01 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 45.48% and a negative return on equity of 12.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.69) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Level Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 475.0% in the first quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Snowflake by 333.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake during the first quarter worth about $30,000. 76.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snowflake Company Profile (NYSE:SNOW)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

