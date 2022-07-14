Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Trading Down 7.1% on Insider Selling

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) was down 7.1% during trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $95.90 and last traded at $96.67. Approximately 35,282 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,627,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.01.

Specifically, insider Madre Armelle De sold 5,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.57, for a total value of $683,831.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,383,519.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total transaction of $509,850.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,201.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 98,882 shares of company stock valued at $10,229,920. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Datadog alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on DDOG shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Datadog from $210.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Datadog from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Datadog from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.40.

The company has a market capitalization of $30.66 billion, a PE ratio of -9,734,000.00 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.33.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $363.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.81 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 0.17%. The business’s revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Datadog by 213.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new position in Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Caliber Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Datadog by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Datadog by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. 65.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datadog Company Profile (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.