Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Sets New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIL)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after National Bankshares lowered their price target on the stock from C$64.00 to C$42.00. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Gildan Activewear traded as low as C$34.23 and last traded at C$34.24, with a volume of 1101787 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$35.29.

Separately, Desjardins cut their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$62.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$50.78.

In related news, Director Donald Berg acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$39.35 per share, with a total value of C$118,035.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$236,070.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$37.87 and its 200-day moving average price is C$44.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.44 billion and a PE ratio of 7.93.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.62 by C$0.35. The business had revenue of C$981.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$832.29 million. As a group, analysts predict that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 4.3400002 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.217 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is 14.51%.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

