Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock Price Down 9.2% Following Analyst Downgrade

Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 9.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $371.00 to $249.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Atlassian traded as low as $189.36 and last traded at $191.64. 46,007 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,606,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $211.03.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $460.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $375.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $375.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $279.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $364.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. Exane Derivatives grew its position in Atlassian by 34,700.0% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth $12,239,000. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth $782,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $26.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.76 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $187.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $257.26.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 27.73% and a negative return on equity of 56.13%. The firm had revenue of $740.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Company Profile (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

