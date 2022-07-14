Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Shares of Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $17.80, but opened at $16.94. Expensify shares last traded at $16.98, with a volume of 1,356 shares trading hands.

Specifically, CFO Ryan Schaffer sold 4,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $94,496.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,214,623.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Get Expensify alerts:

EXFY has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Expensify from $47.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Expensify from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Expensify in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Expensify from $44.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Expensify from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.57.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $40.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.47 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXFY. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expensify in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Expensify during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Expensify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Expensify during the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Expensify during the first quarter valued at approximately $550,000. 49.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY)

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Expensify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expensify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.