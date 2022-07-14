Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFC) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $9.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Tritium DCFC traded as low as $5.51 and last traded at $5.92, with a volume of 565 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.71.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Tritium DCFC in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Tritium DCFC in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Get Tritium DCFC alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tritium DCFC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Tritium DCFC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,622,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tritium DCFC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tritium DCFC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $382,000. Finally, Clear Sky Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tritium DCFC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. 48.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.28.

About Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFC)

Tritium DCFC Limited designs, manufactures, and supplies direct current chargers for electric vehicles in the United States, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's charging station hardware portfolio includes various standalone chargers, such as 50, 75, 175, and 350-kilowatt chargers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tritium DCFC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tritium DCFC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.