Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Trading Down 6.5% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) fell 6.5% on Tuesday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $20.00. The company traded as low as $18.53 and last traded at $18.53. 10,623 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 915,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.81.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PING. Barclays cut their target price on Ping Identity from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Ping Identity from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Ping Identity in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Ping Identity from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ping Identity presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PING. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Ping Identity by 175.3% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in Ping Identity by 229.8% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Ping Identity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ping Identity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Ping Identity by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341 shares in the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.34 and a beta of 1.07.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $84.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.60 million. Ping Identity had a negative return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 21.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Ping Identity Company Profile (NYSE:PING)

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, offers intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications with customers, workforce, and partners.

