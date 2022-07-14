GameStop (NYSE:GME) Shares Set to Split on Friday, July 22nd

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating)’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Friday, July 22nd. The 4-1 split was announced on Wednesday, July 6th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, July 21st.

NYSE:GME opened at $141.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.57 and a beta of -0.81. GameStop has a 1 year low of $77.58 and a 1 year high of $255.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($2.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.45) by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 27.61% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. GameStop’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that GameStop will post -5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of GameStop in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in GameStop by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 55,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,223,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of GameStop in the first quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its holdings in GameStop by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in GameStop by 1,052.6% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GameStop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.25% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

