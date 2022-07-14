Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY) Short Interest Update

Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 81.8% from the June 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Zhongsheng Group stock opened at $67.14 on Thursday. Zhongsheng Group has a 1 year low of $55.55 and a 1 year high of $98.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.68.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $1.0241 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 1.39%.

Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the sale and service of motor vehicles. The company operates 4S dealerships for various automobile brands consisting of luxury automobile brands, including Mercedes-Benz, Lexus, Audi, Jaguar, Land Rover, Porsche, and Volvo; and mid-to-high end automobile brands, such as Toyota and Nissan.

