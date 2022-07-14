Yokogawa Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YOKEY) Short Interest Update

Yokogawa Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YOKEY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 84.6% from the June 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Yokogawa Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Get Yokogawa Electric alerts:

OTCMKTS YOKEY opened at $31.84 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.46. Yokogawa Electric has a 12 month low of $29.41 and a 12 month high of $40.00.

Yokogawa Electric Corporation provides industrial automation, and test and measurement solutions in Japan, Southeast Asia, Far East, China, India, Europe, Russia, North America, the Middle East, Africa, and Middle and South America. It operates through three segments: Industrial Automation and Control, Test and Measurement, and Aviation and Other Businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Yokogawa Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yokogawa Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.