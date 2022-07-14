Short Interest in Western Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:WEEEF) Grows By 4,504.4%

Western Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:WEEEF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 732,100 shares, an increase of 4,504.4% from the June 15th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 24.7 days.

Shares of WEEEF stock opened at $0.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Western Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.85.

Western Energy Services (OTCMKTS:WEEEF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $39.85 million during the quarter. Western Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 17.47% and a negative net margin of 23.04%.

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment provides contract drilling services using drilling rigs and auxiliary equipment. The Production Services segment offers well servicing rig and related equipment, as well as oilfield rental equipment services to other oilfield service companies.

