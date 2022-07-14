Short Interest in Wishpond Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WPNDF) Drops By 70.0%

Wishpond Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WPNDFGet Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 70.0% from the June 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WPNDF opened at 0.54 on Thursday. Wishpond Technologies has a 1 year low of 0.45 and a 1 year high of 1.34.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Wishpond Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Wishpond Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of technological digital marketing solutions for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides a platform that provides companies with marketing, promotion, lead generation, sales automation, ad management, referral marketing, and sales conversion capabilities.

