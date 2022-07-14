Verus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRUS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Verus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRUS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 170,000 shares, an increase of 169,900.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 408,340,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

VRUS stock opened at $0.00 on Thursday. Verus International has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.09.

Verus International Company Profile

Verus International, Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the supply of consumer food products. The company was formerly known as RealBiz Media Group, Inc and changed its name to Verus International, Inc in October 2018. Verus International, Inc was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

