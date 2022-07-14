News (NASDAQ:NWS) Rating Lowered to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of News (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Rating) from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.
NWS opened at $15.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.28. News has a 1-year low of $15.18 and a 1-year high of $25.69.
News (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter. News had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 4.89%.
About News (Get Rating)
News Corporation, a media and information services company, focuses on creating and distributing content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and Investor's Business Daily through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.
