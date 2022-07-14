Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for SunPower Co. Cut by Capital One Financial (NASDAQ:SPWR)

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of SunPower in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 11th. Capital One Financial analyst T. Meric now anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.10. The consensus estimate for SunPower’s current full-year earnings is $0.24 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for SunPower’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Get SunPower alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SPWR. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of SunPower from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of SunPower from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of SunPower from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of SunPower from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SunPower in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.23.

SPWR opened at $16.34 on Wednesday. SunPower has a twelve month low of $12.78 and a twelve month high of $34.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.19. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -108.93 and a beta of 2.02.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 3.50% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $350.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 45.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPWR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in SunPower by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,512,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,566,000 after acquiring an additional 94,519 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SunPower by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,028,000 after purchasing an additional 30,253 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in SunPower by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,120,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,393,000 after purchasing an additional 253,222 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in SunPower by 203.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 762,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,379,000 after purchasing an additional 511,085 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in SunPower in the first quarter valued at $15,318,000. 36.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunPower Company Profile (Get Rating)

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.