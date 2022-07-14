Jez K. Maiden Acquires 2 Shares of Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) Stock

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA – Get Rating) insider Jez K. Maiden bought 2 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 6,809 ($80.98) per share, with a total value of £136.18 ($161.96).
LON CRDA opened at GBX 6,740 ($80.16) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.00, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 6,596.44 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 7,429.40. The company has a market capitalization of £9.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,943.23. Croda International Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 5,862 ($69.72) and a 12 month high of £105.05 ($124.94).
CRDA has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 8,700 ($103.47) price objective on shares of Croda International in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,000 ($107.04) price objective on shares of Croda International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Croda International from GBX 6,600 ($78.50) to GBX 6,000 ($71.36) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Croda International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 8,483.33 ($100.90).
Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Consumer Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. The company offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.
