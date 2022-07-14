Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Reduced by Analyst

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Regions Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.53. The consensus estimate for Regions Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.25 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RF. StockNews.com began coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.93.

Shares of RF opened at $18.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.88. Regions Financial has a 12 month low of $18.02 and a 12 month high of $25.57.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 36.85%. Regions Financial’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 14,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC increased its stake in Regions Financial by 91.6% in the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 74,823 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 35,768 shares during the period. TKG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,931,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 65,812 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 8,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 14,871 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

