Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. Lifted by SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink upped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 11th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.85) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.88). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ current full-year earnings is ($2.95) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.25) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.55) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

ITCI has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.56.

Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $53.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.71 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.43. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 52-week low of $28.40 and a 52-week high of $66.00.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $35.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.52 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 53.93% and a negative net margin of 294.89%. Intra-Cellular Therapies’s quarterly revenue was up 120.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.65) EPS.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,982,815. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITCI. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the first quarter worth about $54,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

