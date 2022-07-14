Research Analysts Set Expectations for MarketAxess Holdings Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MKTX)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of MarketAxess in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.74 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.81. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for MarketAxess’ current full-year earnings is $6.95 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MarketAxess’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.79 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.98 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.30 EPS.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 35.13%. The business had revenue of $186.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on MKTX. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on MarketAxess from $383.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $340.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $316.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on MarketAxess in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $328.78.

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $259.46 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $318.17. MarketAxess has a 12 month low of $249.01 and a 12 month high of $498.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.73 and a beta of 0.59.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,065,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard Leon Prager acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $271.25 per share, with a total value of $271,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,916.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 1,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.03, for a total value of $495,952.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,789.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.96%.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

