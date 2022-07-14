Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.10) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Green Plains in a research note issued on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will earn ($0.10) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.11. The consensus estimate for Green Plains’ current full-year earnings is ($0.34) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Green Plains’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.50 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.80 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.20 EPS.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.95). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 3.96% and a negative return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $781.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. Green Plains’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.56.

Shares of GPRE opened at $27.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.00. Green Plains has a fifty-two week low of $26.09 and a fifty-two week high of $44.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.05 and a beta of 1.60.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Green Plains by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Green Plains by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,723 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Green Plains by 39.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,915 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Green Plains by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Green Plains by 25.0% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, including industrial-grade alcohol, distiller grains, and ultra-high protein and corn oil.

