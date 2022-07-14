Equities Analysts Set Expectations for The Progressive Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:PGR)

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Progressive in a report released on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.92. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Progressive’s current full-year earnings is $4.53 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Progressive’s FY2022 earnings at $4.45 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PGR. Morgan Stanley upgraded Progressive from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays upped their price target on Progressive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.69.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $117.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.91, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Progressive has a one year low of $89.35 and a one year high of $122.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.05.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.12). Progressive had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $12.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.87%.

Progressive declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 18th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total value of $120,133.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,526,431.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total transaction of $63,383.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,480,557.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,183 shares of company stock worth $246,537 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Progressive in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Progressive by 132.7% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

