Brokers Offer Predictions for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 11th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.37 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.57. The consensus estimate for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s current full-year earnings is $5.71 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ZION. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.62.

ZION stock opened at $49.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.94. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.29. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $47.06 and a 12-month high of $75.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.12. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 34.40%. The firm had revenue of $694.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, April 29th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.76%.

In related news, SVP James R. Abbott purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.03 per share, with a total value of $570,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,443,663.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott A. Law sold 713 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $38,616.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,003.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 5,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 74,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 5,096 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,448 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association (Get Rating)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.