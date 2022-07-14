Synovus Financial (SNV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 35.38% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The business had revenue of $498.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Synovus Financial to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SNV stock opened at $35.58 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.49. Synovus Financial has a 52 week low of $34.15 and a 52 week high of $54.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.22%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $47.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.45.

In other Synovus Financial news, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.73 per share, with a total value of $85,460.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,545.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph J. Prochaska, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.38 per share, for a total transaction of $41,380.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,109 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,290.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 10.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $419,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 10.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 10.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,147,000 after acquiring an additional 7,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

