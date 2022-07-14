Wells Fargo & Company Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.86 Per Share (NYSE:WFC)

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report issued on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.03. The consensus estimate for Wells Fargo & Company’s current full-year earnings is $4.02 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.10 EPS.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 25.35%. The company had revenue of $17.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

WFC stock opened at $39.07 on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $36.54 and a 1-year high of $60.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.16.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WFC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth $1,566,470,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 53,857,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,609,929,000 after buying an additional 22,890,585 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1,478.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,390,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,609,000 after buying an additional 7,859,100 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $345,861,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5,232.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,211,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,619,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $1,008,788.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,482.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.79%.

About Wells Fargo & Company (Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.