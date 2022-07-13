Bank Hapoalim BM Trims Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Bank Hapoalim BM cut its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,558 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 746 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 310 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 138.7% during the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 358 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.05.

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $94.98 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $124.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.77. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $79.33 and a twelve month high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 36.54%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

