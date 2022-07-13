Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Lowers Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lessened its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,765 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,890 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 79.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $246.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $244.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.61. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.64 and a 52-week high of $258.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.03. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.4 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. TheStreet downgraded Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.57.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at $9,027,492.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

