Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Bought by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 825 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,539,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,457,729,000 after buying an additional 291,597 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,015,889,000. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in Danaher by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,673,561 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,208,638,000 after purchasing an additional 90,063 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,612,423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,188,523,000 after purchasing an additional 166,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Danaher by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,152,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,037,122,000 after buying an additional 67,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Danaher stock opened at $252.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $272.48. The company has a market cap of $183.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.71 and a fifty-two week high of $333.96.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.57%.

DHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $299.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.07.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at $22,095,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

