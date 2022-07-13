Sage Rhino Capital LLC Purchases 2,701 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 100.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHB. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,522,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688,244 shares during the last quarter. HT Partners LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 2,494,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,395 shares during the period. Strid Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 2,437,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,153 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 2,214,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,190 shares during the period. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,927,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,927,000 after purchasing an additional 867,765 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $44.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.32. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $42.60 and a one year high of $57.10.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.