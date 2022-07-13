QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Purchased by 1900 Wealth Management LLC

1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 108.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,427 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit X LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 4,983 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 15,315 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Howard Capital Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 10,225 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Susquehanna reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.88.

QCOM stock opened at $132.95 on Wednesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $118.22 and a 52 week high of $193.58. The company has a market capitalization of $148.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $132.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

