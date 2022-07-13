Bank Hapoalim BM Reduces Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Bank Hapoalim BM cut its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 55.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,272 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Adobe were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,751 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its position in Adobe by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,403 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Peak Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Adobe from $645.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Adobe from $545.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $489.31.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total value of $1,111,587.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,450,995.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,325 shares of company stock valued at $3,398,786 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE opened at $375.54 on Wednesday. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $338.00 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $393.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $444.60. The stock has a market cap of $175.75 billion, a PE ratio of 36.67, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.11.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

