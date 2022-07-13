Bank Hapoalim BM Has $988,000 Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Bank Hapoalim BM lowered its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,672 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Wolf Group Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $350,000. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 1,031 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Western Financial Corporation lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 1,096 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 17,150 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.30, for a total transaction of $9,403,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,758 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,111.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.60, for a total transaction of $5,456,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at $100,048,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,561 shares of company stock valued at $23,557,413 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TMO shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $658.92.

TMO opened at $530.93 on Wednesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $497.83 and a 1-year high of $672.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $207.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $541.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $565.12.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.26%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

