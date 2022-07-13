Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 825,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $43,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Bill Few Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 43,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 10.6% in the first quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 6,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 11.7% in the first quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 187,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,962,000 after purchasing an additional 19,697 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% in the first quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 310,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

Shares of USB opened at $46.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.43. The stock has a market cap of $68.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $44.79 and a 12 month high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.66%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

