Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 214,112 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,706 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $57,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 74.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYK has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Stryker from $273.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Stryker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $288.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.88.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $195.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $217.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $193.34 and a 1-year high of $281.16. The company has a market cap of $74.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.85%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

