Bank Hapoalim BM Sells 740 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Bank Hapoalim BM reduced its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,269 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sequent Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,878 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Innovative Portfolios raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 2,608 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 2,417 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 20,487 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $2,712,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,407,502. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total value of $5,661,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,973,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,539,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $108.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.96. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $101.24 and a 12-month high of $142.60. The firm has a market cap of $189.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.75.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.26. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 17.35%. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.62%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABT. StockNews.com began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $154.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $151.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.64.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

