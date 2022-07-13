833 Shares in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Bought by Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC

Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 72.3% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 45.6% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USB opened at $46.20 on Wednesday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $44.79 and a 1 year high of $63.57. The company has a market cap of $68.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.67 and a 200-day moving average of $53.43.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 39.66%.

USB has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.50.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

