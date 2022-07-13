1900 Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 537 shares during the quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 10,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 1,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 7,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $160.83 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $160.68 and a 52-week high of $193.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $170.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.24.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

