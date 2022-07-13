Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Bank Hapoalim BM

Bank Hapoalim BM lessened its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,865 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,327 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 3,778 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 11,424 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,775 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 14,909 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 2,768 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. 77.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $88.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $77.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.50. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.67 and a 1 year high of $167.06.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.05). Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 57.17%. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.87%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.27.

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares in the company, valued at $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

