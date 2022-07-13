Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Holdings Cut by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,184 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit X LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4,145.0% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 849 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on LMT. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $449.17.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $440.55 per share, with a total value of $250,232.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,232.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE LMT opened at $413.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $430.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $419.69. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $324.23 and a 52-week high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 81.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 49.47%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.