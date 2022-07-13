Comerica Bank Has $13.38 Million Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,331 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $13,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Summit X LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4,145.0% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 849 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LMT opened at $413.99 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $324.23 and a 1 year high of $479.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $110.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $430.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $419.69.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.22. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 81.35%. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.47%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LMT. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $521.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $449.17.

In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $440.55 per share, with a total value of $250,232.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,232.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

